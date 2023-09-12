×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

IN PICS | IFP members gather at Dube hostel to mourn Buthelezi's passing

By STAFF REPORTER - 12 September 2023 - 18:24
IFP members have gathered at the Dube hostel in Soweto to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
IFP members have gathered at the Dube hostel in Soweto to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

IFP members have gathered at the Dube hostel in Soweto to mourn the passing of the party's founding president and traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's passing through a candle light vigil.

The 95-year-old passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning and his death was announced by president Cyril Ramaphosa.

His funeral service will be held on Saturday at the at Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Regional Stadium in Ulundi at 9am. President Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that the funeral will be a special official funeral category 1.

 

IFP members have gathered at the Dube hostel in Soweto to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
IFP members have gathered at the Dube hostel in Soweto to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
IFP members have gathered at the Dube hostel in Soweto to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
IFP members have gathered at the Dube hostel in Soweto to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
IFP members have gathered at the Dube hostel in Soweto to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
IFP members have gathered at the Dube hostel in Soweto to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
IFP members have gathered at the Dube hostel in Soweto to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
IFP members have gathered at the Dube hostel in Soweto to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
IFP members have gathered at the Dube hostel in Soweto to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
IFP members have gathered at the Dube hostel in Soweto to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
IFP members have gathered at the Dube hostel in Soweto to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
IFP members have gathered at the Dube hostel in Soweto to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
IFP members have gathered at the Dube hostel in Soweto to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
IFP members have gathered at the Dube hostel in Soweto to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
IFP members have gathered at the Dube hostel in Soweto to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
IFP members have gathered at the Dube hostel in Soweto to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
IFP members have gathered at the Dube hostel in Soweto to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
IFP members have gathered at the Dube hostel in Soweto to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
IFP members have gathered at the Dube hostel in Soweto to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
IFP members have gathered at the Dube hostel in Soweto to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
IFP members have gathered at the Dube hostel in Soweto to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
IFP members have gathered at the Dube hostel in Soweto to mourn the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral