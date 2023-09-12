IN PICS | IFP members gather at Dube hostel to mourn Buthelezi's passing
IFP members have gathered at the Dube hostel in Soweto to mourn the passing of the party's founding president and traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's passing through a candle light vigil.
The 95-year-old passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning and his death was announced by president Cyril Ramaphosa.
His funeral service will be held on Saturday at the at Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Regional Stadium in Ulundi at 9am. President Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that the funeral will be a special official funeral category 1.