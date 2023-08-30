WATCH | Celebrations as Marike de Klerk's killer Luyanda Mboniswa is released on parole

Addressing the media, his mother Sindiswa Mboniswa said: “It's been years that Luyanda has been away. I thought I would be dead by [the] time he returns home, but God gave me strength to hold on. I am happy he is home.”

The family camped outside the prison from early morning awaiting his release.

After hours of waiting, Mboniswa emerged and was met with song and dance.

The correctional officers who transported him to where he was to be released parked their vehicle up the road from the prison. Mboniswa, clad in blue overalls with a bag in hand, walked out to his family members.

He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2003 for the murder of Marike. He was also handed 15 years for robbery.

Marike, who was 64, was stabbed in the back and strangled in her flat at Dolphin Beach in Blouberg, Cape Town, in December 2001.