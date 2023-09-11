×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 11 September 2023 - 13:16

Dr Nandipha Magudumana sang softly in the dock before her bail judgment in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday.

The ruling on Magudumana’s bail bid came after being behind bars for five months since her arrest with her lover, convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, in April.

Magistrate Estelle de Lange read out her judgment which took into account the defence and prosecution’s arguments for and against bail.

She found Magudumana was a flight risk and if granted bail she would most likely attempt to flee the charges brought against her.

The judgment was met with disappointment by Magudumana and her defence team.

She will stay behind bars and return to court on October 11 alongside all 12 accused, including her father and Bester. However, it is expected her defence team will appeal the judgment next Friday in Bloemfontein's high court.

TimesLIVE

LISTEN | Nandipha Magudumana tells court she left SA under ‘pressure, threats’ from Thabo Bester

Dr Nandipha Magudumana has told the Bloemfontein magistrate's court that she did not "voluntarily" leave the country with her boyfriend Thabo Bester ...
News
1 week ago

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana reunite in court

It was a "tender" moment in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday when Thabo Bester and his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana were reunited ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Judgement on Dr Nandipha’s application for leave to appeal against Tanzania arrest ruling

The Free State High Court is handing down its judgment on Dr Nandipha Magudumana's application for leave to appeal a ruling on her Tanzania arrest on ...
News
1 month ago

High court refuses to grant Magudumana leave to appeal

Judge upholds arrest and extradition of alleged accomplice of convicted murderer and rapist convict Thabo Bester
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral