South Africa

WATCH | Judgement on Dr Nandipha’s application for leave to appeal against Tanzania arrest ruling

By TIMESLIVE - 18 July 2023 - 10:20

Courtesy: SABC News

The Free State High Court is handing down its judgment on Dr Nandipha Magudumana's application for leave to appeal against a ruling on her Tanzania arrest on Tuesday.

Magudumana's bid to declare her arrest unlawful suffered a blow in June after the high court ruled against her. The judge said should Magudumana wish to challenge the decision on her deportation, she should approach the court in Tanzania as South African courts have no jurisdiction.

TimesLIVE

Dr Nandipha said ‘I want to go home to my children’: NPA’s Snellenburg

Dr Nandipha Magudumana said “to everyone who was willing to listen, ‘I want to go home to my children,’” counsel for the police and the National ...
News
3 days ago

'High-profile offender' Nandipha Magudumana kept in prison's hospital

Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who is being held in the hospital wing of the Kroonstad correctional centre in Free State, is not receiving any special ...
News
4 days ago

Police seek help in identifying another body linked to Thabo Bester prison escape

Free State police are seeking help to identify a body that Thabo Bester's girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana falsely claimed to be that of her father.
News
1 week ago

