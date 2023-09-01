Identification starts for 74 people who died in Joburg fire — here’s where to look

The process to identify the bodies of 74 people who died when a building in the Johannesburg inner-city was engulfed in flames on Thursday has started.
The building on the corner of Albert and Delvers streets was gutted in the early hours on Thursday, claiming the lives of 40 males, 24 females and 12 children.
The government has urged families of the deceased to make their way to Diepkloof forensic pathology service (FPS) mortuary in Soweto from Friday for the identification of bodies.
Department of health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said 10 of the 74 deceased were burnt beyond recognition and their gender was not yet determined by forensics.
“A family member or relative who wishes to identify their loved one should have their original identity document (ID), the ID of the deceased or birth certificate if the deceased is a child. If the deceased is a foreign national, a passport, asylum seeker certificate or letter from country of origin confirming who the deceased is and to whom the remains should be handed over to is needed,” Modiba said.
He said the mortuary would operate on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 3pm
Modiba said bodies burnt beyond recognition and without fingerprints would be identified through a DNA process.
“The Gauteng FPS will use the digital fingerprint system to identify unknown bodies with visible fingerprints. The system uses biometric scanners and third-party access to the databases of the department of home affairs, South African Police Service and National Credit Bureau to identify deceased bodies,” he said.
The department has urged families tracing their missing loved ones to call the toll-free hotline number 0800-203-886 or 011-355-3048/011-241 5707 during office hours.
Families tracing their missing loved ones can also search in the following hospitals where 61 fire victims were admitted:
Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital;
Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital;
South Rand Hospital;
Helen Joseph Hospital;
Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital; and
Thembisa Hospital.
TimesLIVE
