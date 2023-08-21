Security officer allegedly linked to murders of two KZN women arrested

Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident and said thorough investigations by Umkomaas detectives, Durban search and rescue and the eThekwini district task team led to the discovery of a shallow grave just outside the fence at the crèche.
A security guard was arrested after the bodies of two elderly women who went missing on Women’s Day were found in a shallow grave in Umgababa, KwaZulu-Natal.
Zanele Doris Mbuso, 61, and Monica Sophia Xulu, 81, were reported missing on August 9 after they were last seen leaving their workplace at eThembeni crèche on the south coast.
A missing person’s poster was circulated on social media when Xulu and Mbuso disappeared after shopping for items for the creche.
It is understood they were seen boarding a private vehicle, with GP number plates, after they had returned from shopping.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident and said thorough investigations by Umkomaas detectives, Durban search and rescue and the eThekwini district task team led to the discovery of a shallow grave just outside the fence at the crèche.
Netshiunda said the two victims were found buried with plastic over their heads and were tied with a rope.
“The victims' colleague, who worked as a security guard at the crèche, was arrested in connection with the murders,” he said.
He said the security officer is due to appear in the Umbumbulu magistrate’s court on Monday.
