×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

SANParks manager killed by hippo in Kruger National Park

By TIMESLIVE - 13 August 2023 - 11:02
Kobus de Wet was killed by a hippo while camping with his wife in the Kruger National Park on Saturday.
Kobus de Wet was killed by a hippo while camping with his wife in the Kruger National Park on Saturday.
Image: Supplied

A senior SANParks manager has been killed by a hippo. 

In a statement, SANParks said Kobus de Wet “was stormed and killed by a hippo while camping in the Kruger National Park on Saturday.”

De Wet was believed to have been at the park with his wife. 

He was in the environmental crime investigative unit. 

It was not immediately clear what led to the attack.

TimesLIVE

Four North West men bust with pangolin in boot

Four North West men were nabbed by the Hawks while allegedly on their way to meet a buyer they were planning to sell a pangolin to for R60,000.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town
'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'