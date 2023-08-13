A senior SANParks manager has been killed by a hippo.
In a statement, SANParks said Kobus de Wet “was stormed and killed by a hippo while camping in the Kruger National Park on Saturday.”
De Wet was believed to have been at the park with his wife.
He was in the environmental crime investigative unit.
It was not immediately clear what led to the attack.
TimesLIVE
SANParks manager killed by hippo in Kruger National Park
Image: Supplied
A senior SANParks manager has been killed by a hippo.
In a statement, SANParks said Kobus de Wet “was stormed and killed by a hippo while camping in the Kruger National Park on Saturday.”
De Wet was believed to have been at the park with his wife.
He was in the environmental crime investigative unit.
It was not immediately clear what led to the attack.
TimesLIVE
Four North West men bust with pangolin in boot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos