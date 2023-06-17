Fun family bonding getaways for the upcoming school holidays

The June school holidays are nearly upon us and for the adventure loving parents and their children, winter is often a magical time to travel to fun destinations. School holiday getaways allow family’s time to bond while engaging in fun filled, often educational experiences that make for excellent memories. So, if you’re looking for some ideas on places to visit for some fresh, fun and family friendly activities here’s a list of places from the folks at PR firm Irvine Partners that might be ideal for you and your family.

Limpopo’s lush landscapes

Every province in SA is different. In some areas, you might find dry bushveld, in others lush green-filled landscapes. In the Limpopo province, vacationers experience a mixture of both, with it being home to both the Kruger National Park and the Limpopo Riverine Forest alongside the Limpopo River. With the area offering such incredible mixed landscapes, opportunities for building memories are ample. Families can bond over shared experiences of the big five, trips within the forest’s tented camps, and exciting rafting activities along the river.

Activities like Waterberg Zipline’s adventures are open to children from ages five and up. Each tour is two and a half hours long, spent sliding through the beautiful Waterberg mountains.

Jozi’s interesting inner city

Johannesburg is home to some of the best eateries in the country. A great school holiday idea could be to spend some days of the school holidays embarking on a culinary discovery of the city. If it is true that the way to our hearts is through our stomachs then this type of experience is prime for connecting with family through food.

Kids love ice-cream at any time of the year. Rosebank’s Maverick and Jane’s serves delicious sorbets and ice creams and gourmet popcorn in flavours like rosemary and lemon, baklava, rose and pistachio, and chocolate.

For the health-conscious, visit eateries like the Veggie Shake Shack, which serves up vegetarian burgers, crinkle-cut fries and delicious shakes.

Other exciting establishments to experiment within the city include, Casadanatas, District Cafe, Pizzeria Lorenzo and Shazmins Patisserie.

Cape Town’s oceanside adventures

It might be cold outside, however, across Cape Town you might hear locals exclaim that the sea temperature is warmer in winter. While this is debatable, the truth is that water activities are a great way for families to bond and experience adventure together. In winter surf schools across the city hold surf camps, which are open to adults and children . Wetsuits to keep you warm and beginners surfboards are available for rental and costs include surf instructors.

If you’re staying next to the ocean, hotels like Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront offer family rooms. Guests staying at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront will also be able to receive discounted entry to the Two Oceans Aquarium and discounted tickets for SuperPark play park soon. Both are situated within the V&A Waterfront precinct. These experiences will only be bookable through online bookings.

Eastern Cape’s fairy-filled forests

After a long and winding uphill drive along the Amatola mountains lies the entrance to a magical fairy town within the heart of the Eastern Cape. Families will enjoy making memories together at places such as the Away with the Fairies Lodge, Crystal Corner crystal shop and the magical fairy forest.

Hogsback also hosts regular markets and is a great destination for hikes and walks in nature with the family.

Whatever the weather and whatever the budget, across SA there are ample opportunities to spend time bonding with family through food, nature and adventure during these school holidays.