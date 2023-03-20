×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Union Buildings under heavy guard as EFF members gather in Church Square

20 March 2023 - 11:02

Members of the military, police and Tshwane metro police department are out in full force at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, as protesters taking part in the national shutdown are expected to descend on the area. 

Officers armed with shields stood near the fence separating the national key point from a public park. 

A similar scene was developing in Pretoria’s Church Square.

Law enforcement officials watched EFF members in red T-shirts singing struggle songs. 

A banner with the words “Ankole must go” hung in front of the Paul Kruger statue. President Cyril Ramaphosa is the main driver behind a project to import the Ankole cattle breed from Uganda.

Protestors gather in Church Square in Pretoria during the national shutdown.
Protestors gather in Church Square in Pretoria during the national shutdown.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Some protesters were wearing red EFF shirts, while others were clad in black shirts and camouflage regalia.

The Pretoria CBD was unaffected while taxis hooted for passengers.

While most businesses were closed, McDonald’s and Pick n Pay were among those in operation.

Waste management, municipal services and the Areyeng city bus services were also in operation.

TimesLIVE

IN PICS | EFF supporters gather at Church Square in Pretoria

EFF supporters are gathering at Church Square in Pretoria as the national shutdown unfolds on Monday.
News
3 hours ago

EFF protest erupts in Chatsworth

Durban Metro police confirmed an EFF protest was taking place in Chatsworth, south of Durban on Sunday night.
News
8 hours ago

EFF delivers message to Phoenix cops ahead of planned protest action

EFF members descended onto the Phoenix police station on Friday ahead of the party's planned national shutdown next week, saying they are undeterred ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

CCTV of armed men robbing woman in Florida road, 800m away from where AKA was ...
'Anarchy, disorder' will not be tolerated says Ramaphosa on planned protest