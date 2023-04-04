Mnisi's widow gunned down two days after chief's burial
A widow of Mpumalanga chief who was killed last week has been gunned down.
Police in Mpumalanga said Charlene Felicity Mathews, 30, was shot dead around 1.10am on Tuesday in Calcutta, Bushbuckridge – two days after her husband was buried.
She was married to Chief Clyde Mnisi, 37, who was killed on March 26.
"According to the information, the police at Calcutta were called to a shooting incident at the residential place of the late chief. Upon arrival they found the lifeless body of a woman with multiple gunshot wounds on the head.
"Two other males identified as family members also sustained gunshot wounds after being shot and they were taken to hospital for medical treatment; meanwhile, the female victim was unfortunately certified dead by the paramedics who also attended the scene," said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.
He said preliminary investigations revealed that armed suspect(s) got into the house and shot at the three victims and then fled the scene.
"Police found some cartridges on the scene. A team of investigators has been assembled and have already began with the probe with a hope to arrest the perpetrator(s).
"Part of the investigation will be to establish on how the suspect(s) gained entry into the house. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage," said Mohlala.
A case of murder with two counts of attempted murder are being investigated.
Mnisi was murdered along Airport Road near White River next to Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport.
At the time of his death, Mnisi was facing charges of theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, illegal buying and selling of rhino horns, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.
He and his co-accused were due to go on trial in the Mpumalanga High Court this month.
Mohlala said no arrests had been made in both cases.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela has condemned Mathews' killing.
Mohlala has urged anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the suspect(s) to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP.
