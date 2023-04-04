Mnisi's widow gunned down two days after chief's burial

A widow of Mpumalanga chief who was killed last week has been gunned down.

Police in Mpumalanga said Charlene Felicity Mathews, 30, was shot dead around 1.10am on Tuesday in Calcutta, Bushbuckridge – two days after her husband was buried.

She was married to Chief Clyde Mnisi, 37, who was killed on March 26.

"According to the information, the police at Calcutta were called to a shooting incident at the residential place of the late chief. Upon arrival they found the lifeless body of a woman with multiple gunshot wounds on the head.

"Two other males identified as family members also sustained gunshot wounds after being shot and they were taken to hospital for medical treatment; meanwhile, the female victim was unfortunately certified dead by the paramedics who also attended the scene," said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that armed suspect(s) got into the house and shot at the three victims and then fled the scene.