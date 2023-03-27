Mpumalanga chief killed in a hail of bullets

“It is alleged that a group of about five heavily armed men wearing balaclavas and gloves came in a BMW X5. They then alighted from the vehicle with high-calibre rifles and went straight to the passenger side where the chief was sitting,” Mohlala said.
Image: Supplied
A Mpumalanga chief, Clyde Mnisi, 37, was killed in a hail of bullets late on Sunday night on the road leading to the Kruger Mpumalanga International (KMI) airport, outside White River.
Mnisi was chief of the Mnisi tribal authority in Bushbuckridge, which has 11 villages under its authority. He became chief last October.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said Mnisi and his driver were travelling in a Toyota Avanza when they had a flat tyre and were ambushed by gunmen while waiting for assistance, just after 11pm.
Earlier this month, the Sunday Times reported that Mnisi, together with other people, were charged with a variety of crimes, including theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, illegal buying and selling of rhino horns, corruption, money laundering and racketeering. They were scheduled to appear in the high court in Mpumalanga next month.
The publication reported that prosecutors alleged Mnisi was one of the “kingpins”, with other top cops and former top cops in that province, who were part of a “huge trafficking network of poached rhino horn” from the Kruger National Park and reserves in the greater Kruger area.
TimesLIVE
