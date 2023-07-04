×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Poacher sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing two rhinos

04 July 2023 - 15:11
Poacher Enock Ngobeni, who killed two rhinos in Kruger National Park for their horns, was sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Poacher Enock Ngobeni, who killed two rhinos in Kruger National Park for their horns, was sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Image: Supplied

A poacher from Mozambique has been convicted and sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing two rhinos in the Kruger National Park.  

Enock Ngobeni, 31, appeared at the Skukuza regional court on Tuesday for the crime he committed in April. He was sentenced for poaching-related offences.  

Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said Ngobeni pleaded guilty to the crimes and was convicted of trespassing, contravention of the Immigration Act, two counts of killing rhinos, conspiracy to commit an offence and possession of a dangerous weapon. 

She said on April 17 rangers of the Tshokwane section, near Skukuza Rest Camp, were patrolling and found two rhino carcasses. They followed footprints and found Ngobeni and his unknown accomplice in possession of a firearm and two fresh horns. 

“Ngobeni was arrested. His accomplice escaped and is still on the run,” she said.  

Nyuswa said Ngobeni pleaded guilty to the crime and in aggravation of sentence, regional court prosecutor Lot Mgiba led DNA evidence of horns that were found in their possession, and it matched two carcasses found in Tshokwane section.  

“The NPA is pleased with the speedy finalisation of the matter. We welcome the conviction and sentence.”

TimesLIVE

Mozambican rhino poacher sentenced to 21 years' imprisonment

A rhino poacher has more than two decades to reflect on the havoc he wreaked on South Africa's endangered species after the Skukuza regional court ...
News
4 months ago

Poacher arrested in Kruger Park sentenced to 11 years

The Skukuza regional court on Thursday convicted and sentenced a 42-year-old man to an effective 11 years’ imprisonment for poaching-related offences.
News
7 months ago

Rhino poacher gets 17 years, accomplice still on the run

The Skukuza regional court on Tuesday convicted and sentenced Sylvester Zitha to 17 years’ imprisonment for poaching-related offences.
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’
Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media