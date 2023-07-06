×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

SOWETAN | Stop the rot in police service

About 5,200 officers were accused of wrongdoing in the 2021/22 financial year

By Sowetan - 06 July 2023 - 08:35
Six members of the VIP protection unit assaulting three men travelling in a VW Polo on the N1 highway.
Six members of the VIP protection unit assaulting three men travelling in a VW Polo on the N1 highway.
Image: Screenshot

Thanks to an observant commuter travelling in a taxi at the weekend, our country has witnessed once again the savage brutality of the so-called blue light brigade on civilians on our highways. 

No sooner had the video showing deputy president Paul Mashatile’s protectors emerged on social media, police moved to rightly condemn it and promise action against their members involved. 

The footage shows a group of heavily armed cops dragging, stomping and beating unarmed men before speeding off in their state-owned BMWs.

Mashatile was not on the scene when the incident happened on the N1 in Johannesburg. 

The victims of the incident are military trainees, according to police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

The circumstances leading up to the incident are yet to be established.

This attack must be seen in the broader context of periodic violence unleashed by some police on innocent civilians, the abuse of power and lawlessness by those entrusted to uphold the law.

The Ipid’s annual report gives us a glimpse into how police are often accused of violent crimes such as assault, torture, rape or even causing the death of people in or out of custody.

About 5,200 police officers were accused of wrongdoing in the 2021/22 financial year across the country. At the time of reporting, many of the cases were yet to be finalised.

But cases recorded as finalised painted a generally disturbing picture of poor accountability in the police.

The good news is that those referred by Ipid for criminal prosecutions were indeed appropriately dealt with by the courts and sentences were given on the basis of their legal merit.

But those which Ipid recommended for internal police disciplinary processes were either not acted upon at all – 32% of them – or the cops involved got off with meagre sanctions such as written warnings or docking salaries, even for serious crimes such as rape.

This points to a culture in the police system where accountability is shunned and the abuse of state power against civilians largely goes unpunished. 

The unavoidable result is emboldened impunity among officers who inherently believe that no matter how rogue they become, they are unlikely to be held accountable.

It is this culture and the public distrust it breeds, that has made many, including this newspaper, ask whether the violent thugs whose brutality was incidentally caught on camera will indeed face the full might of the law. 

If unchecked, brutal action of VIP protectors could lead to revolt against government — Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has warned the brutal action by VIP protection officers seen kicking, stomping and dragging vehicle occupants ...
News
15 hours ago

Will Mashatile's 'skop en donder' guards get away with mild reprimands

No action was taken against a third of cops who were referred for disciplinary processes for misconduct by the police watchdog.
News
1 day ago

Assault victims 'being convinced' to open case against Mashatile’s VIP officers

The police watchdog body probing the assault by deputy president Paul Mashatile’s VIP protectors says investigators are trying to convince the ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’
Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media