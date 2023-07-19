The police watchdog says it is waiting for feedback from the office of the director of public prosecutions on how to proceed with the case of deputy president Paul Mashatile’s VIP protectors seen in video footage assaulting motorists on the N1 highway in Johannesburg.
Robbie Raburabu, the spokesperon of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on that Tuesday the victims since identified as military trainees had opened a criminal case against the officers and their statements had been taken by investigators.
"Our case is still with the prosecutors at the director of public prosecutions [Andrew Chauke]. We are, however, expecting a response by the end of the week.
"We have done our investigations but it is up to them to decide whether what we have done is enough to reach a decision," Raburabu told Sowetan.
The eight members who were part of Mashatile's security detail have since been suspended and are being subjected to SAPS internal processes.
The video, which shocked the nation, shows Mashatile’s armed protectors dragging the motorists out of their vehicle and severely assaulting them before jumping back into their convoy of state vehicles.
Mashatile’s office said at the time that he was not on the scene when the incident happened.
"Members of the SAPS are meant to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of every person and exercise the powers conferred upon them in a responsible and controlled manner," Mashatile said at the time.
• chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
No decision yet on Mashatile's VIP protectors' assault case – Ipid
Ipid awaiting decision from DPP on next step
Image: Twitter Screenshot
The police watchdog says it is waiting for feedback from the office of the director of public prosecutions on how to proceed with the case of deputy president Paul Mashatile’s VIP protectors seen in video footage assaulting motorists on the N1 highway in Johannesburg.
Robbie Raburabu, the spokesperon of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on that Tuesday the victims since identified as military trainees had opened a criminal case against the officers and their statements had been taken by investigators.
"Our case is still with the prosecutors at the director of public prosecutions [Andrew Chauke]. We are, however, expecting a response by the end of the week.
"We have done our investigations but it is up to them to decide whether what we have done is enough to reach a decision," Raburabu told Sowetan.
The eight members who were part of Mashatile's security detail have since been suspended and are being subjected to SAPS internal processes.
The video, which shocked the nation, shows Mashatile’s armed protectors dragging the motorists out of their vehicle and severely assaulting them before jumping back into their convoy of state vehicles.
Mashatile’s office said at the time that he was not on the scene when the incident happened.
"Members of the SAPS are meant to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of every person and exercise the powers conferred upon them in a responsible and controlled manner," Mashatile said at the time.
• chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
Police confirm suspension of eight officers involved in N1 assault
If unchecked, brutal action of VIP protectors could lead to revolt against government — Mbalula
Will Mashatile's 'skop en donder' guards get away with mild reprimands
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos