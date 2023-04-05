A KwaZulu-Natal traffic officer suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a motor vehicle while approaching a suspicious driver on Tuesday.
IPSS Medical Rescue said the incident occurred on the R102 near Shakaskraal, in the north of the province.
“On arrival of paramedics it was established that the traffic officer was approaching a suspicious vehicle that had been stopped when another vehicle, attempting to avoid the stationary vehicle, struck the traffic officer.
“The traffic officer sustained serious injuries and after being stabilised on the scene was transported to an appropriate facility,” said IPSS Medical Rescue.
In an unrelated case, a KwaZulu-Natal man was recently found guilty of killing a Durban policeman who flagged down a stolen vehicle during a roadblock in Musgrave in January 2020.
In February a truck driver allegedly hit and killed a traffic officer trying to stop him in Mpumalanga.
TimesLIVE
KZN traffic cop seriously injured after being hit by car
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue
