×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa wishes Mangosuthu Buthelezi a speedy recovery

By TimesLIVE - 03 August 2023 - 09:26
Mangosuthu Buthelezi, traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch, was readmitted to hospital.
Mangosuthu Buthelezi, traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch, was readmitted to hospital.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday wished IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi a speedy recovery. 

TimesLIVE earlier reported that Buthelezi has been readmitted to hospital for treatment of a complication after a procedure for back pain management. 

“President Ramaphosa has communicated with the Buthelezi family, who have briefed him about Prince Buthelezi’s health condition.

“The president has expressed his well wishes and conveyed that his heartfelt prayers are with Prince Buthelezi and the family,” Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said. 

TimesLIVE

'We have full confidence in the medical team,' IFP on Buthelezi

The IFP says it has full confidence in the medical team looking after its ailing leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in hospital.
News
17 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
Julius Malema lifted into air in front of thousands during 10th anniversary ...