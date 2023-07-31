Teenage 'farm attackers' arrested after crashing stolen car

Four teenagers have been arrested for allegedly killing a septuagenarian and injuring his wife during a farm robbery.

The arrest came less than two hours after the murder of the 79-year-old farmer at Grootvlei near Balfour, Mpumalanga, on Sunday morning.

Brig Selvy Mohlala said the four suspects, aged between 16 and 19, attacked the farmer outside the house, forcing him inside and demanding valuables.

Inside, they assaulted both the husband and wife. “The deceased was injured with an unknown object on his face and as a result he succumbed to his injuries. He was certified dead on the scene by medical personnel. The wife was taken to hospital for medical treatment.”

The youths escaped with three firearms and their Renault Kwid.

The vehicle overturned in Villiers, about 25km away.