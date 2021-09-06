Eastern Cape farmer killed, wife and son injured

The police are searching for at least three armed robbers who were allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old farm owner on Sunday night.

The farmer's son and wife were also attacked in the home invasion.

Agri Eastern Cape named the victim as Werner Buchner of Nanaga near Gqeberha.

Police spokesperson Sgt Majola Nkohli said the police were alerted at 6.40pm. The farmer had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the upper body. His 30-year-old son was shot and wounded.

The local farmers' organisation said three men had accosted the family at their house.

“Mr Buchner senior was shot in the back and his son Werner Buchner junior was also shot when the attackers entered the premises. Mrs Estelle Buchner attempted to shield her husband and son with her own body, upon which the attackers proceeded to kick and beat her, resulting in both her arms being broken.”

Estelle and her son were transported to a Gqeberha hospital for treatment, where Werner jnr underwent surgery and was in a stable condition, said Agri Eastern Cape.

The police are investigating a case of murder, with additional charges of attempted murder and house robbery for further investigation.

TimesLIVE