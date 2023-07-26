The department released a statement on Wednesday saying Mboxela has been suspended and the matter has been escalated.
“The matter has since been escalated and a case has been opened with the labour relations directorate against her and an investigation has commenced into the matter,” said the department.
The MEC's office and the acting head of department, Soyisile Nuku, condemned the behaviour, describing it as unfortunate and unwelcome at work.
Furthermore, a meeting with the affected employees has been arranged and a formal apology will be tendered to them.
“The matter has also been referred to the employee wellness directorate to ensure all these employees are counselled and debriefed for them to be fit for work,” added the department.
The department said it doesn't tolerate unbecoming behaviour, “unfair treatment including racism as this negativity disrupts the functioning of the system, hence the activation of the labour relations directorate. This is meant to ensure fairness, upholding of mutual respect among employees as espoused in the Batho Pele principles”.
Eastern Cape MEC spin doctor suspended after altercation with colleague
Eastern Cape education MEC's spokesperson has been suspended after a video of her in a heated argument with a colleague went viral.
In the video, Vuyiseka Mboxela could be heard arguing with a colleague who seemed to have complained to her about not greeting in the office. "Don't f**k with me. Just pass a person when they are not greeting you. I don't owe you a greeting. All of you should not f**k with me," Mboxela said as she kept pointing a finger at her colleague.
Mboxela is then seen hitting the cellphone off the hands of the person who had been recording the altercation.
The department released a statement on Wednesday saying Mboxela has been suspended and the matter has been escalated.
“The matter has since been escalated and a case has been opened with the labour relations directorate against her and an investigation has commenced into the matter,” said the department.
The MEC's office and the acting head of department, Soyisile Nuku, condemned the behaviour, describing it as unfortunate and unwelcome at work.
Furthermore, a meeting with the affected employees has been arranged and a formal apology will be tendered to them.
“The matter has also been referred to the employee wellness directorate to ensure all these employees are counselled and debriefed for them to be fit for work,” added the department.
The department said it doesn't tolerate unbecoming behaviour, “unfair treatment including racism as this negativity disrupts the functioning of the system, hence the activation of the labour relations directorate. This is meant to ensure fairness, upholding of mutual respect among employees as espoused in the Batho Pele principles”.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos