Stranded business owners count costs of city blast
'The store is our sole source of income'
Business owners affected by the Joburg CBD explosion say they do not know how they will survive when they are unable to work.
Their businesses are located along Bree Street, which had to be cordoned off following Wednesday’s explosion.
One person died and 48 others were injured.
KK Fashions owner Abraham Mamede on Thursday told of how he had been blocked from getting to his shop.
“The gas smell is still as strong as last night when the explosion happened
“The store is our sole source of income and without it, I don’t know what we’re gonna do. I don’t know where to go from here and I don’t know what the plan is. How am I going to feed my [three] kids,” said Mamede.
He said he and his wife made R40,000 a month before deductions like rent, stock and other necessities.
Another business owner, Emmanual Chidozie, who sells hairpieces and hair products, said he woke up today having to tell his workers that he himself was looking for a job for the time being.
“We don’t know when the road will be cleared up and I don’t know when we will be allowed to go back to our shops. Will customers even come back to shop after this? It’s traumatising,” said Chidozie.
Chidozie said the experience he went through yesterday would forever be engrained in his mind.
“It was a normal day, it all happened so suddenly and it has left a lot of people with so many questions, including what to do from here,” said Chidozie.
Chidozie has a child and a wife who also rely on him.
“The little I had [saved], I had to give it to my employees. I couldn’t just tell them to go without anything. They also had families to take care of just like me and with us not knowing what and when this will be resolved, I couldn’t guarantee them their jobs.
“I’ve known these employees for three years, so I couldn’t just let them go. Like them, now I have to go and look for a job to feed my family for now. That shop is my family’s life.”
Thabo Mputi, the owner of Life Herbal Remedy Store said he had been standing behind the tape the whole day, trying to understand when they would be allowed to get back to their jobs.
“I don’t know if there has been any damage to the shop or not. The only thing that has been damaged so far is my car that was recovered and given back to me. I don’t have any insurance or cover, and I’m hoping there’s no damage to the shop.”
Mputi provides for his two brothers, sister and mother, his wife and their child.
“They all depend on me and this shop. On top of that there are my employees who also look to me. I don’t know what to do or what the next step is because we aren’t being told when they’ll deal with gas or anything. I’m stuck,” said Mputi.
Mputi said he was worried about the rental situation because without income and profit, he would not be able to pay for anything.
