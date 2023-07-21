Stranded business owners count costs of city blast

Business owners affected by the Joburg CBD explosion say they do not know how they will survive when they are unable to work.

Their businesses are located along Bree Street, which had to be cordoned off following Wednesday’s explosion.

One person died and 48 others were injured.

KK Fashions owner Abraham Mamede on Thursday told of how he had been blocked from getting to his shop.

“The gas smell is still as strong as last night when the explosion happened

“The store is our sole source of income and without it, I don’t know what we’re gonna do. I don’t know where to go from here and I don’t know what the plan is. How am I going to feed my [three] kids,” said Mamede.