×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | The moment Joburg CBD explosion happened

By Thulani Mbele and Noxolo Sibiya - 20 July 2023 - 11:55

Exclusive footage of Wednesday's Joburg CBD explosion

Sowetan has obtained video footage capturing the moment an unexplained gas explosion went off in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday evening.

In the footage, the busy Bree street seems normal, with some unsuspecting bystanders and vendors going about their business along the side of the road. Then a sudden force flings vehicles into the air.

Some of the cars land along the side of the road narrowly missing the bystanders.

The shocking incident has left one person dead and 48 others injured when the road split into pieces and vehicles, some carrying commuters, flung into the air.

UPDATE | One person has been killed in the Joburg CBD explosion

The explosion near Joburg's Bree Taxi rank has claimed one life leaving 48 people injured.
News
7 hours ago

IN PICS | Joburg CBD explosion aftermath

The aftermath of the Bree Street explosion in downtown  Johannesburg  has left inner city residents with no power and one person confirmed dead and ...
News
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE | footage of Joburg CBD explosion
Joburg Explosion Mayhem