Sowetan has obtained video footage capturing the moment an unexplained gas explosion went off in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday evening.
In the footage, the busy Bree street seems normal, with some unsuspecting bystanders and vendors going about their business along the side of the road. Then a sudden force flings vehicles into the air.
Some of the cars land along the side of the road narrowly missing the bystanders.
The shocking incident has left one person dead and 48 others injured when the road split into pieces and vehicles, some carrying commuters, flung into the air.
WATCH | The moment Joburg CBD explosion happened
Exclusive footage of Wednesday's Joburg CBD explosion
