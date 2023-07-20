×

South Africa

IN PICS | Joburg CBD explosion aftermath

By SOWETANLIVE - 20 July 2023 - 11:48
Image: Antonio Muchave

 The aftermath of the Bree Street explosion in downtown  Johannesburg  has left inner city residents with no power and one person confirmed dead and 48 people injured.

Image: Antonio Muchave

Three power substations — Bree, Braamfontein and John Ware — were offline after Wednesday's inner city  blast and will remain so until the area is declared safe.

Image: Antonio Muchave

On Wednesday Sowetan spoke to eyewitnesses who were in the CBD as events unfolded. 

This is what the CBD looked like on Wednesday evening

On video is security guard Sipho Sibu talking to Sowetan about the explosion. 

On Thursday Sowetan staffers went out into the inner city to document the extent of the damage.

 Egoli Gas confirmed that a “small leak” had been detected which it said was likely caused by the explosion.

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE | footage of Joburg CBD explosion
Joburg Explosion Mayhem