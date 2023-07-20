The aftermath of the Bree Street explosion in downtown Johannesburg has left inner city residents with no power and one person confirmed dead and 48 people injured.
Three power substations — Bree, Braamfontein and John Ware — were offline after Wednesday's inner city blast and will remain so until the area is declared safe.
On Wednesday Sowetan spoke to eyewitnesses who were in the CBD as events unfolded.
Residents of Johannesburg CBD say they fear for their lives and will struggle to sleep after an underground explosion damaged cars, causing 5 taxis to overturn.
Residents of Johannesburg CBD say they fear for their lives and will struggle to sleep after an underground explosion damaged cars, causing 5 taxis to overturn. @SowetanLIVE #joburgexplosion pic.twitter.com/GpCBaRxtPf
A look inside the Joburg CBD explosion on #BreeStreet.
A look inside the Joburg CBD explosion on #BreeStreet.#joburgexplosion #JoburgUpdates Pics: @ttmbele pic.twitter.com/W8Een7do4s
This is what the CBD looked like on Wednesday evening
On video is security guard Sipho Sibu talking to Sowetan about the explosion.
On Thursday Sowetan staffers went out into the inner city to document the extent of the damage.
Affected taxi drivers and owners are this morning trying to salvage what's left of their damaged taxis after yesterday's explosion in Johannesburg cbd
Affected taxi drivers and owners are this morning trying to salvage what's left of their damaged taxis after yesterday's explosion in Johannesburg cbd @SowetanLIVE #joburgexplosion pic.twitter.com/bDM455EGR4
Egoli Gas confirmed that a “small leak” had been detected which it said was likely caused by the explosion.
IN PICS | Joburg CBD explosion aftermath
