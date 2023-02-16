Police arrested two people who were found in possession of counterfeit goods worth over R3m during a raid in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday.
Cops clamp down on fake goods trade in Joburg
Anti-crime operation also target vehicles
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Police arrested two people who were found in possession of counterfeit goods worth over R3m during a raid in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday.
In just a week, police have confiscated fake goods worth R15m, including the bust on Thursday.
The suspects will be charged with violating the Counterfeits Goods Act.
In a joint-operation consisting of the Gauteng police, Joburg Metro Police Department, SA Revenue Services (SARS) and private security companies, fake goods consisting of clothes, shoes and wrist watches, among others, were seized from three shops on Bree Street in the CBD.
Police took the goods and placed them on the pavement wrapped in plastic bags.
Some of the confiscated items had labels and imprints of brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Prada.
Deputy provincial commissioner for policing Maj-Gen Tommy Mthombeni, who led the operation, said the operation was part of the province’s ongoing anti-crime “Operation O Kae Molao”.
The latest round of the operation started at 5am.
“We are trying to curb the issue of losing revenue in terms of tax in SA. We will have these operations continuously so that we restore order,” said Mthombeni.
He said the confiscated goods would be taken to storage facilities of SARS for processing.
Police also had a roadblock operation in Hillbrow, where they conducted a stop and search of motorists.
Police were seen stopping vehicles and checking the boots, inspecting the engines and the roadworthiness of the vehicles.
Mthombeni said two cars were found with tampered engines and the vehicles were taken to the police compound for further investigations.
