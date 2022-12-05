ActionSA and EFF to take action over alleged racism at Cape Town pub

A Cape Town pub has come under fire for allegedly only allowing black patrons to enter if they are accompanied by a white person.

This comes after a video went viral online where a white man, Christopher Logan, can be seen confronting the owner of Hank’s Old Irish Pub.

According to social media report, Logan confronted the owner after his friend, Thabiso Danca, was allegedly denied entry to the pub by a bouncer and told that he needed to be accompanied by a white person to enter.

Logan claimed the bouncer told Danca he was not allowed without a white person because he would “steal” and “cause trouble”.