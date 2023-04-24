×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Little Rose is on the way of housing project, says city

Creche owner defies Joburg's plan to close her business

24 April 2023 - 08:43
Mpho Koka Journalist



A principal of a creche which  the City of Johannesburg wants to evict to make way for a housing development says she will only move  if the city provides her with alternative permanent space. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi