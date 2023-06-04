Child murders a great concern for human rights commission

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says child murders are a concern despite a drop reflected in the recent crime stats.
The crime stats revealed that child murders had dropped by 19.9%, with 245 cases recorded from January to March compared to the same time period in 2022, when 306 killings were reported.
Although the number for child murders has dropped, the attempted murders of children have gone up by 8.8% from 331 cases reported between January and March 2022 to 361 cases in the same period in 2023.
“Even though the crime stats presented by the minister of police, Gen Bheki Cele, for the 4th quarter of 2023 show that the number of children murders have dropped slightly compared to the same period last year, it is still a matter of concern,” said the commission’s spokesperson, Wisani Baloyi.
“It is thus clear that there is a need to promote, protect and monitor the rights of children to ensure that they thrive.”
The commission said it had visited several child and youth care centres and a school in the Western Cape to mark Child Protection week, which ended on Sunday.
“Given the climate we currently live in, there's a huge need to promote the rights of our children, especially within this national child protection week, when an 8-month-old child died in an unregistered creche,” said Baloyi.
“Some of the concerns raised by the children were gangsterism, lack of security, lack of family support, child abuse in the homes, teenage pregnancy, poor sanitation and child prostitution.”
Baloyi said gender-based violence, racism,blackouts and alcohol and drug abuse were issues that were also raised by the children at the places they visited.
“It is important to also indicate that the children made recommendations to address these issues. One of them is the establishment of community forums where children can participate and engage with community members and leaders.
“The commissioner committed that the provincial office will engage the relevant government departments on the various human rights issues raised that impact on the children’s development.”
mashalek@sowetan.co.za
Child murders a great concern for human rights commission
'The attempted murders of children have gone up by 8.8%'
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
mashalek@sowetan.co.za
