The Western Cape’s Operation Shanela anti-crime initiative netted 2,718 arrests over the past weekend, Western Cape police said on Monday.
The operation, launched on May 8, involves regular stop-and-searches, roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and high visibility foot patrols. It also aims to trace wanted suspects with a focus on murder and rape suspects and compliance inspections at liquor outlets and secondhand goods dealers.
“The high-density integrated operations comprised police units, other law enforcement agencies, private security companies and neighbourhood watch structures,” said police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk.
The arrests relate to the following charges:
- 46 for murder;
- 15 for attempted murder;
- 51 for rape;
- 228 for assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm;
- 309 for common assault;
- 184 for drug-related offences;
- 46 for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition;
- 1,135 are wanted suspects;
- 95 for the possession of dangerous weapons; and
- 36 suspects for the possession of firearms.
All the arrested suspects are due to appear in court soon, Van Wyk said.
TimesLIVE
2,718 suspects arrested in Western Cape weekend anti-crime blitz
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
The Western Cape’s Operation Shanela anti-crime initiative netted 2,718 arrests over the past weekend, Western Cape police said on Monday.
The operation, launched on May 8, involves regular stop-and-searches, roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and high visibility foot patrols. It also aims to trace wanted suspects with a focus on murder and rape suspects and compliance inspections at liquor outlets and secondhand goods dealers.
“The high-density integrated operations comprised police units, other law enforcement agencies, private security companies and neighbourhood watch structures,” said police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk.
The arrests relate to the following charges:
All the arrested suspects are due to appear in court soon, Van Wyk said.
TimesLIVE
Five suspects nabbed for KwaNobuhle mass shootings
Two more suspects arrested over truck arson, bringing total to 5
Trio arrested with suspected stolen cars in Tsakane
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos