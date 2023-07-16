Two more suspects arrested over truck arson, bringing total to 5

Police are confident they are closing in on the ringleaders behind the torching of trucks.
This is according to Brig Athlenda Mathe, who said two more suspects have been arrested, bringing the total to five so far.
One was arrested in Mpumalanga and the other in Limpopo, she said.
On Thursday, police announced the first breakthrough with the arrest of two truck drivers in Mpumalanga. The third suspect was arrested in eMalahleni on Thursday evening.
