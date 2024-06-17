The Mozambican is believed to be among the group of suspects who shot at six people in a shebeen in Changing Spot informal settlement where a man and woman were killed and four others wounded.
The group reportedly left the shebeen before heading to the shack in the same area and set it alight, killing the two girls inside.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact Maj-Gen Mbuso Khumalo on 082 556 8642 or Lt-Col Andile Manyaki on 082 413 2141.
“He also faces charges of attempted murder and arson. The public are advised not to attempt to apprehend the suspect because he is considered armed and dangerous,” said Masondo.
TimesLIVE
Police offer R100K reward for help to find man behind Soshanguve shack fire where two children were killed
Image: Supplied
A R100,000 reward is on offer for information about the man allegedly behind multiple murders in Soshanguve.
Dennis Nyatsunga, or Ngobeni, also known as Shumba, is wanted for the murder of four people in Soshanguve and Akasia, including two girls aged four and seven who were burnt in a shack on June 2.
It is alleged the man was after the girls’ father who was not at home at the time of the incident.
“It is reported Nyatsunga/Ngobeni is originally from Mozambique, but he might still be in South Africa. He is said to be using a fraudulent passport and asylum seeker papers. The suspect is short and dark in complexion,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.
'You will die because your father loves money'
The Mozambican is believed to be among the group of suspects who shot at six people in a shebeen in Changing Spot informal settlement where a man and woman were killed and four others wounded.
The group reportedly left the shebeen before heading to the shack in the same area and set it alight, killing the two girls inside.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact Maj-Gen Mbuso Khumalo on 082 556 8642 or Lt-Col Andile Manyaki on 082 413 2141.
“He also faces charges of attempted murder and arson. The public are advised not to attempt to apprehend the suspect because he is considered armed and dangerous,” said Masondo.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos