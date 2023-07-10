Man-hunt unleashed after arson attack on trucks

The Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison department has urged the provincial police to catch the criminals who torched five trucks on the N4 route near Waterval Boven in the early hours of Monday.
The police said they were responding to an accident involving one truck, however, when they arrived at the scene, they found an arson attack involving five trucks.
It is alleged that two vehicles, a light delivery vehicle and a sedan with five occupants, instructed the drivers to take their personal belongings before setting the trucks on fire. The motive is still unknown.
Speaking to Sowetan, the department’s media liaison Moeti Mmusi said those who engaged in the act and set the trucks on fire would be found and brought to book as the police were still investigating the matter.
“The MEC (Vusi Shongwe) said the police should make sure that those people get arrested. We are making sure we are treating it as a criminal case because it started as an accident, but some opportunistic criminals took advantage of this,” said Mmusi.
“Those who are travelling between Mbombela and Machadodorp are advised to use the Schoemanskloof Road. The N4 is a corridor to Mozambique and Eswatini as well.”
He said the closure of the road affected the economy and other people’s ability to travel.
“We have also noticed that there is indeed a trend where community members use trucks to blockade roads. There must be another way of attending to such issues,” he said.
“We are calling for the communities to report any information that may assist in arresting the perpetrators.”
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala advised motorists travelling between Machadodorp and Nelspruit to avoid using the N4 near Waterval Boven as police were still probing the area.
“We would advise the motorists if they are coming from Pretoria towards Nelspruit to utilise the Schomanskloof turnoff, and they need to drive with caution... And for now, are continuing with our investigation.” said Mohlala
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela has also called this behaviour lawlessness.
"We are a country with laws and we cannot allow our country to be subjected to this kind of criminal behaviour. An example should be made out of the people behind this act.
"Besides the great financial loss caused in terms of the damages, other road users were inconvenienced as the road was closed down for hours as police and other role players were busy with investigation and assessment. The perpetrators thereof should be hunted down and be brought to book,” said Manamela.
