Three family members have been arrested after police found the mutilated body of a woman in Evaton.
A father, daughter and son were arrested in connection with the murder of his wife.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said police were called to the scene by the father.
She said the suspects alleged that the victim was demon possessed and they were performing an exorcism procedure on her.
The procedure allegedly required them to cut some part of her body.
Gauteng police provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela condemned the incident.
He urged the public to always seek professional help such as psychological, spiritual and social welfare services at their disposal within their communities.
“The three suspects aged 24, 26 and 61 years are expected to appear before a magistrate’s court soon on charges of murder. The police investigation continues,” said Nevhuhulwi.
TimesLIVE
Father and kids arrested after mom's body is found mutilated after 'exorcism'
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Three family members have been arrested after police found the mutilated body of a woman in Evaton.
A father, daughter and son were arrested in connection with the murder of his wife.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said police were called to the scene by the father.
She said the suspects alleged that the victim was demon possessed and they were performing an exorcism procedure on her.
The procedure allegedly required them to cut some part of her body.
Gauteng police provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela condemned the incident.
He urged the public to always seek professional help such as psychological, spiritual and social welfare services at their disposal within their communities.
“The three suspects aged 24, 26 and 61 years are expected to appear before a magistrate’s court soon on charges of murder. The police investigation continues,” said Nevhuhulwi.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos