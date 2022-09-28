Wife's 8-year jail for murder 'not disproportionate'
'spousal abuse claims not backed by medical proof'
28 September 2022 - 07:48
The Supreme Court of Appeal has upheld the decision of a lower court, which sentenced a woman convicted of killing her husband to eight years despite her cry of enduring abuse for years.
The Kimberly High Court convicted the woman for the murder of her partner of 15 years, who was 34 at the time of his death. The couple cannot be named as one of their two children is still a minor. ..
