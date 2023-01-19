×

South Africa

Woman arrested for murder of lawyer husband

Paper trail exposes wife's link to hitmen

19 January 2023 - 07:01
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

A Limpopo woman who allegedly orchestrated the murder of her prominent lawyer husband is said to have put on a tearful Oscar-winning act after the 46-year-old was gunned down outside their home.

Dorah Zwidofhelangani Manwadu, 42, made her first appearance in the Thohoyandou magistrate's court on Wednesday...

