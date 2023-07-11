There will be a focus on investment and jobs in local economies and eliminating corruption.
Macpherson said disagreements at local caucus level will be attended to by a technical task team chaired by himself and KZN IFP chairperson Thami Ntuli.
He said the parties would work together as equals.
“This is built on consensus and negotiating. There is no big-brother approach. We want to find each other.
“There is an oversight group and appointed leaders by national structures to take decisions where we might not be able to find consensus,” Macpherson said.
This is the latest move in a DA and IFP friendship that has seen the parties co-govern in hung municipalities and not contest each other during by-elections where one has a greater chance of winning.
KZN IFP and DA strengthen working relationship in ‘service delivery pact’
Image: Sandile Ndlovue
The DA and the IFP in KwaZulu-Natal have formalised their working relationship at local government level.
On Tuesday the parties announced their “service delivery pact” is aimed at enhancing co-operation in local government to prioritise the interests of citizens.
KZN DA chairperson Dean Macpherson explained how the pact will work: “Empowering local structures to resolve issues, take decisions on the basis of what the joint priorities are and implement them.
“There is going to be a joining caucus by both parties in those municipalities that will be co-chaired by both parties where they will find their feet and implement the priorities of this agreement.”
Key objectives include service delivery and affordable and sustainable electricity.
'Moonshot pact' encounters trouble days after announcement by DA leader John Steenhuisen
DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers said the common task was to remove the ANC from government and the pact could lead to further engagements that may build a foundation for the 2024 general elections.
Ntuli and Rodgers said despite their close working relationship, their parties retain their separate identities.
“We have been working together for some time. Now we are formalising it. We are being categoric about how we are going to face challenges that impact on service delivery,” Ntuli said.
