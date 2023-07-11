×

Sport

Semenya wins major court fight over hormonal therapy

World Athletics had ruled that SA track star take medication to lower her testosterone levels

11 July 2023 - 12:11
Neville Khoza Journalist
FILE IMAGE: Caster Semenya wins the women’s 3,000m on leg 2 of the ASA Athletics Grand Prix Series at Green Point Stadium in Cape Town on March 23 2022.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Former 800m world champion Caster Semenya has won her appeal against a ban on her from competing in the two-lapper and other middle distances track disciplines.

On Tuesday, the European Court of Human Rights ruled in Semenya's favour after she had appealed against the ban imposed by World Athletics which had decided that her natural testosterone levels were too high for a female athlete.

In 2018, the athletics governing body required Semenya and other female athletes to take hormone treatment to decrease their natural testosterone levels.

The 32-year-old South African refused to take testosterone lowering medication as prescribed by World Athletics to compete in the 800m and 1500m track events again. She was free to compete in the 3000m upwards without the hormonal therapy.

She brought her case against Switzerland as part of her long-running legal battle after losing appeals to CAS [Court of Arbitration for Sport].

In her prime, Semenya, 32, won Olympic and world championships titles in the 800m.

The European Court of Human Rights decision could compel World Athletes to rethink their decision to force female athletes with high testosterone concentrations to undergo hormonal treatment.

 

 

