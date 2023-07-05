×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Wentworth teen 'gunned down' while on his way to attend holiday classes

05 July 2023 - 15:56
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Wentworth teen Leyton Fynn was allegedly killed by another youngster while on his way to attend holiday classes last week.
Wentworth teen Leyton Fynn was allegedly killed by another youngster while on his way to attend holiday classes last week.
Image: via Facebook

The life of a Wentworth teenager was cut short when he was allegedly shot dead by an 18-year-old resident of the south Durban suburb while on his way to attend winter holiday classes.

Police on Wednesday said in a statement suspect Dondre Addison has been arrested after the murder of 17-year-old Leyton Fynn, a week ago.

Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the shooting happened on Richard Winn Road in Wentworth while Fynn was making his way to holiday classes.

Wentworth detectives worked tirelessly and arrested Addison on July 1. He was charged with murder and appeared before the Durban magistrate's court on July 3.”

She said Addison was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on Friday for a formal bail application.

Wentworth residents marched to the police station to demand justice for Fynn, who will be laid to rest on Thursday. 

TimesLIVE

South Africa in for a cold weekend as cold front predicted

Get those extra blankets out — it's going to be a freezing weekend, according to the SA Weather Service.
News
4 hours ago

KZN teen dies in ‘accidental shooting’

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating after a teenager was killed in what appears to be an accidental shooting on Monday.
News
1 month ago

Ipid investigates alleged police shooting of Eldorado Park man

Oswald Pretorius died after he was shot in Boundary Road in Eldorado Park on Sunday, allegedly by the police tactical response team popularly known ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’
Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media