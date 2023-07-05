Police investigating poison suicides by two Ekurhuleni schoolgirls

Two Gauteng High School pupils have committed suicide by ingesting poison in separate incidents that took place five days apart.
According to the Gauteng department of education, thefirst pupil, a Grade 12 girl from Nigel High School in Ekurhuleni consumed poison while at home on Thursday last week.
The second pupil, a Grade 8 girl from Geluksdal Secondary School, also in Ekurhuleni, consumed poison at home on Tuesday evening.
“She was rushed to a nearby medical facility but she died while being transported,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona on Wednesday.
Mabona told Sowetan that the department was yet to find out what led to the suicides as they were still reaching out to the deceased’s families.
“We are still reaching out to the families of the learners, which is proving to be difficult at the moment. However, the police are also investigating these cases since the deaths were unnatural,” he said.
KZN teen allegedly ends her life after taunts over her appearance
The incidents are not related.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed his condolences and urged pupils to seek support.
“We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the families and school communities of these learners. Indeed, it is really concerning that learners will resort to taking their own lives. We call upon learners to always seek assistance for necessary support to be provided,” he said before adding that counselling would be provided for those affected by the deaths.
“Our psycho-social support team will visit all affected schools to provide required support to the school community and families once Term 3 begins,” he said.
Pupils who may be experiencing abuse or need counselling are encouraged to contact Childline by dialling 116 for assistance.
