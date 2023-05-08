KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating after a teenager was killed in what appears to be an accidental shooting on Monday.
IPSS Medical Rescue said paramedics responded to a scene in the Stanger area on Monday evening.
“On arrival, it was found that a 14-year-old boy had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and he was declared [dead] on the scene by medics.
“Allegedly, two teenage boys were playing with a firearm when it accidentally went off. The second boy sustained no injuries.”
IPSS said KwaDukuza police were on the scene.
KZN teen dies in ‘accidental shooting’
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue
