×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

KZN teen dies in ‘accidental shooting’

By Staff Reporter - 08 May 2023 - 20:48
A teenager has died after an accidental shooting in the Stanger area, according to paramedics.
A teenager has died after an accidental shooting in the Stanger area, according to paramedics.
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating after a teenager was killed in what appears to be an accidental shooting on Monday.

IPSS Medical Rescue said paramedics responded to a scene in the Stanger area on Monday evening.

“On arrival, it was found that a 14-year-old boy had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and he was declared [dead] on the scene by medics.

“Allegedly, two teenage boys were playing with a firearm when it accidentally went off. The second boy sustained no injuries.”

IPSS said KwaDukuza police were on the scene.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...
Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail