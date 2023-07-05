“In the long term, energy storage can also complement intermittent utility-scale renewable energy, optimise the use of congested grids, contribute to a better use of existing power plants, improve public supply of electricity, and could be a cost-effective alternative to immediate grid expansion in some cases.”
Energy storage strategy needed to mitigate power cuts: report
The government should look into developing plans around the deploying of energy storage to help ease the energy crisis and reduce the need for load-shedding during peak time.
This is according to a new report by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) titled “Watts In Store: Explainer on how energy storage can help South Africa’s electricity crisis (Part 1)".
The report found that South Africans had experienced more scheduled power cuts in the first six months of 2023 than in all of 2022 and that energy storage — such as grid batteries and pumped hydro — can help balance electricity supply and demand, improve grid stability, and boost energy providers’ financial returns.
Researchers also identified seven benefits of energy storage “that are particularly important for the constrained South African power system this year”.
“Among those with immediate effect, adding batteries to consumer-located generators can lower demand for Eskom power, while the existing pumped hydro can reduce the need for load-shedding when power consumption is at its peak.
Eskom is nearing the end of daily power cuts, says Ramokgopa
