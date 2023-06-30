Emfuleni promises to probe freeloading ANC councillor
Ethics committee may order him to back money or remove him
By Koketso Ratsatsi - 30 June 2023 - 07:00
Emfuleni municipality says it is yet to confirm if ANC ward councillor Andries Lekeletsane unduly benefitted from not paying for municipal services for seven years.
This is despite Lekeletsane confirming to Sowetan on Tuesday that he had not paid for municipal services since he started working as the ward councillor for ward 39 in Evaton, south of Joburg, in 2016. ..
Emfuleni promises to probe freeloading ANC councillor
Ethics committee may order him to back money or remove him
Emfuleni municipality says it is yet to confirm if ANC ward councillor Andries Lekeletsane unduly benefitted from not paying for municipal services for seven years.
This is despite Lekeletsane confirming to Sowetan on Tuesday that he had not paid for municipal services since he started working as the ward councillor for ward 39 in Evaton, south of Joburg, in 2016. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos