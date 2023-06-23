Rand Water is once again failing residents in Gauteng. Large parts of Johannesburg have been without water for up to a week. The latest round of outages and the failure at the Orlando substation is evidence that Rand Water is failing to ensure an uninterrupted water supply.
The problem is twofold. Rand Water not maintaining its electrical infrastructure and secondly the need to replace old asbestos pipes that are beyond their useful lifespan.
Earlier this year, Rand Water said it would have its own generators at pumping stations like Eikenhof by June. To date, there are no generators. Rand Water has gone silent on the matter.
It is common knowledge that there are problems with electricity and that loadshedding is not going to go away. We cannot only blame Eskom when Rand Water does not maintain its electrical infrastructure.
Pipe bursts will become common if the old asbestos pipes are not replaced. There is a medium-term solution to this: where the outflow to the reticulation system is reduced as part of pressure demand mnagement and outflow during off-peak times. This would be between 10pm and 5am. If this flow is restricted, the pressure inside the pipes will become less.
Nico De Jager, MPL, DA Gauteng spokesperson for infrastructure development
READER LETTER | Rand Water fails Gauteng residents
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
