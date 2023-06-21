KZN communities urged to protect elderly after death of woman accused of witchcraft

“We also urge community leaders, religious institutions and civil society organisations to come together and address the issue of accusing elderly people of witchcraft through education, awareness campaigns and dialogue.”
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda told TimesLIVE the suspect in the murder was also killed, allegedly by community members shortly after news of the pensioner’s death spread.
“He sustained multiple injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene,” he said.
Netshiunda said police were investigating the murder cases.
Community members expressed shock over the killing of the woman and raised concerns about safety in the area. Many people reacted to the killing online.
Sbani Mpendulo wrote: “The councillor should call for a community meeting so that this can be discussed. What has happened now means that we are still going to lose people.”
Nompumelelo Gabuza added: “We will now be scared to go back home because of what is happening in ward 14. God have mercy on us.”
“It has become so sour in that place. King of kings, intervene,” said Mthonga Khumalo.
Image: Darren Stewart
