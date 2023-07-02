×

South Africa

Public service salaries to increase by 3%, slightly down on requested hike

By TimesLive - 02 July 2023 - 15:46
Government employees will receive a 3% salary increase, amid a tough economic environment.
Image: 123RF/MOOV STOCK

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved a 3% increase in the salaries of all public office bearers.

His office said the determination follows recommendations made by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers, submitted to the president in April.

The commission had recommended 3.8% salary increment but Ramaphosa had taken into account the “serious economic challenges facing the country”.

