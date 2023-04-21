“Following formal disciplinary action between January and March, she pleaded guilty to both charges of misconduct levelled against her by the department, resulting in a guilty verdict, in line with her plea,” Mavasa said.
Official earning salaries at two state entities dismissed
The woman is said to have never resigned from her position at a North West municipality after her appointment at the department of water and sanitation
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal
The department of water and sanitation (DWS) this week dismissed an official who earned two salaries for six months after failing to resign from her job after getting a new one.
Gabonewe Madikela, 39, was fired after the department found her guilty of gross dishonesty, said spokesperson Wisani Mavasa.
She failed to terminate her employment contract with the Moses Kotane municipality in the North West when she assumed duty at the department in April last year, resulting in dual employment and thereby “double dipping”.
Madikela was appointed a director in the department's bulk water and pricing regulation unit, but did not resign from the municipality.
Mavasa said the department launched an internal investigation and served Madikela with allegations of misconduct, which she acknowledged in January.
“The investigation sought to establish the merits of simultaneous employment contracts and to determine if she defrauded the municipality of approximately R778,557 by deliberately misleading it into believing she could not report for duty as she was on paid leave. Rather, she was rendering services at the DWS.
“Following formal disciplinary action between January and March, she pleaded guilty to both charges of misconduct levelled against her by the department, resulting in a guilty verdict, in line with her plea,” Mavasa said.
Madikela contravened the disciplinary code and procedures for senior management service (SMS) members in that she intentionally acted dishonestly when assuming employment in the department without terminating that with the municipality, she added.
“Ms Madikela [also contravened the SMS handbook by] failing to submit a resignation letter and continuing to submit leave forms and sick notes to Moses Kotane local municipality, thereby creating an impression that she was not well and that she had been hospitalised, while this was not the case,” Mavasa said.
TimesLIVE previously reported that the department only became aware of the situation when it received an inquiry from the municipality in September last year asking about Madikela's employment status and immediately launched an investigation.
This revealed Madikela submitted applications to the municipality for sick, vacation and study leave to justify her continued absence therefrom, while rendering full-time services to the department.
Madikela also faces a criminal case. She was arrested by the Hawks last month and is on R10,000 bail.
