Official arrested for double dipping salaries at two state entities

An official has been earning two salaries, one from a North West municipality and the other from the national department of water and sanitation.
According to the department, the official was appointed as a director in April last year but allegedly failed to resign from her position at the Moses Kotane municipality outside Rustenburg.
The official was arrested on Monday by the Hawks.
The department only became aware of the situation when it received an inquiry from the municipality in September last year, asking about the employment status of the concerned official.
“Subsequently, a formal investigation was conducted by the department’s chief directorate: internal audit, wherein it was confirmed that the official was indeed double dipping, as she was dually employed by both the department and the municipality,” reads the statement.
“During this time, she continued to receive an income from both entities for a period of six months.
“The investigation revealed that she was able to achieve this by submitting applications to the municipality for leave of absence in the form of sick, vacation and study leave to justify her continued absence from the municipality while rendering full-time services to the department.”
The department said it then instituted disciplinary proceedings after an investigation.
“Pursuant to several attempts to unsuccessfully delay the disciplinary proceedings, the official eventually pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and dishonesty. The chairperson’s report on sanction is now being finalised,” the department said.
The municipality and department reported the matter to police, while the department also shared the investigation report and supporting evidence.
