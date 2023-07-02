Police breakthrough in murder of taxi official Charmaine Bailey

A suspect will appear in court on Monday in connection with the murder of a Cape Town woman taxi association training officer.
Charmaine Bailey, who was employed by the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association regional taxi council, was shot dead while attending a meeting in May in Wynberg.
Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the suspect, aged 32, was apprehended on Saturday in Hout Bay during a police tracing operation.
Taxi violence is rife in the Western Cape. Authorities have recorded 555 taxi-related cases, including murders and attempted murders, committed between 2019 to 2022.
