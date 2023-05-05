A Cape Town woman taxi association training officer has been shot dead, allegedly while attending a meeting.
Charmaine Bailey, 56, was shot in Wynberg on Thursday afternoon. Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said the murder happened at about 1.50pm.
“According to reports, the victim was at a meeting and while talking to someone a gunshot went off,” said Twigg.
“The victim sustained a gunshot wound to her body and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.
“The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive is yet to be determined. Wynberg police registered a murder case for investigation.”
Woman taxi association trainer shot dead in meeting
Image: Supplied
Santaco weighs in after attempted hit on Tongaat taxi boss
South African National Taxi Council's Mandla Hermanus said Bailey was employed by the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association regional taxi council as a training officer.
He said she was a “secretary at her primary association”.
“The circumstances around the incident are not yet clear, but the executive committee of that region has called an urgent meeting ... to look into this,” said Hermanus.
“We convey our condolences to her family. We appeal to anyone with information [about the shooting] to contact law enforcement agencies so the killers can be brought to book.”
