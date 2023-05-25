He said he has pleaded with those in the middle class in Soweto who drive “posh cars” to pay for services, as they can afford to do so.
“The city is expected to be self-funding, raising revenue from three key sources, electricity, water and property taxes, known as rates. About 65% of the city's annual budget comes from ratepayers.”
Morero said if the municipality doesn't receive money from ratepayers, it cannot deliver services communities are calling for. He urged residents to find a healthy balance between paying their municipal and DStv accounts.
“The money raised not only pays for basic services such as roads, refuse collection, traffic control, sewers, lights and water, but also expanded community police services, housing for the poor and refurbished bus services, among others.
“We are going to have a programme in place with you, as residents, where we will announce a plan to deal with billing queries. We will come to you to address all affected account holders until we have resolved the problems.”
Morero told indigent residents to come forward with evidence, saying proof of unemployment or affordability status will qualify them for access to rebates and other social services in the form of an expanded social package, adding that pensioners can also qualify for rebates.
You drive luxury cars, so pay up, says Joburg finance MMC Dada Morero
Johannesburg's finance MMC Dada Morero has pleaded with residents to prioritise paying their municipal accounts and says the city's coffers are fast drying up due to nonpayment.
Morero, engaging on a drive among communities and stakeholders, refuted claims that Ennerdale, in its entirety, was unable to pay for municipal services.
“If you spend Saturdays in Ennerdale at car washes, you'll be blown away at the number of luxurious cars that park there. So it means there is a certain portion of the population that can afford to pay,” he said.
“It is the responsibility of individual citizens to visit municipal offices to apply for the rebate. We will give you 6kl of free water and 50kW of electricity which no one can take away from you — but you also have a responsibility to manage your electricity and water consumption,” he said.
Paying municipal accounts ensures people invest in their children’s future because if they do, property values increase, Morero said. “It means you would have at least left your children with something of value when you retire. It also means you are investing into the generation that will come after you.”
Payment for services will ensure the city does not go into bankruptcy, which would render it unable to provide basic services to millions of residents, he said.
“As a city, we must also buy electricity from Eskom and water from Rand Water and distribute and sell it to you. Without the money collected from revenue and service rendered, Johannesburg will be a failed city — and no one wants a failed city.”
Those who have accumulated debt will be assisted and advised on how best to structure their debt and return to good standing with the city, he added.
