EFF MP Thembinkosi Apleni was found dead at his home in Qonce, Eastern Cape, on Friday morning, the party said on Sunday.
No details on the cause of death were shared by the party.
“It is with a sad heart that the Economic Freedom Fighters in the Eastern Cape (EFF EC) announces the details for the memorial and funeral service of our brother,” EFF provincial secretary Simthembile Madikizela said.
“Fighter Thembinkosi Apleni lost his life on Friday and leaves behind his family, friends and colleagues both in the EFF and in parliament.
“Fighter Apleni dedicated his life to the struggle of improving the lives of others. He goes down in history as one of the freedom fighters to have hailed from the 'Home of Legends', the Eastern Cape.”
Apleni represented the Eastern Cape as an EFF permanent delegate to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) from 2019.
Before joining parliament, he served as a councillor in the Buffalo City Municipality.
The National Assembly leadership said on Sunday it was saddened by the “unexpected and sudden passing” of Apleni.
Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and NCOP chair Amos Masondo expressed shock and profound sadness at the news of Apleni’s death.
“He will be remembered for his passion for the youth and his quest to contribute to the curbing of youth unemployment and to improve the conditions of the indigent in SA.
“We send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family, the province of the Eastern Cape and the EFF for the loss and unimaginable pain,” parliament said in a statement.
Apleni had a qualification in paralegal studies.
He joined the EFF after its inception and was appointed the party’s provincial secretary in 2015.
His memorial service will be held on Thursday and the funeral service is expected to take place on Saturday.
Both services would be held in Qonce, with the exact venues to be communicated in due course, Madikizela said.
Details of his death not released
EFF MP Thembinkosi Apleni found dead at home
Image: Parliament
