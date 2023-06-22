Be warned. Scammers are trying to lure South Africans into a trap under the guise of jobs at Stats SA and fraudulently using the name of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The presidency has warned “there are scam messages purporting to be sanctioned by the president or the presidency”.
“The president does NOT request any funds or endorse any payments or contracts between third parties, whether through websites, adverts, social media, emails, letters, texts or phone conversations. If you have already received any such communication, you are advised to terminate all further contact with the scammers, and, in the event that you have sent them funds, contact law enforcement immediately,” it said.
Stats SA said it has become aware of a site that is fraudulently inviting applications for positions at the organisation.
“The HR Database is not open, and we are not advertising any vacancies at the present moment,” the entity said.
Stats SA uses its own two platforms for recruitment: a HR Database for short-term contract positions, and e-Recruitment platform for permanent positions.
TimesLIVE
Scammers target the presidency and Stats SA
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
